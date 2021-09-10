Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Ludhiana: Gun house owner held for selling bullets to miscreant
Ludhiana: Gun house owner held for selling bullets to miscreant

The police arrested a gun house owner for selling bullets to an accused and breaching the norms set for arms dealers
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
UPDATED ON SEP 10, 2021 11:25 PM IST
The police will recommend an audit of the ammunition of the gun house to know if he had sold arms illegally to other miscreants as well. (Representative photo)

The accused was identified as Gurcharan Singh alias Bubli, owner of Verma Gun House, Bharat Nagar Chowk. The police have also initiated proceedings for cancelling his licence.

According to the police, they will recommend an audit of the ammunition of the gun house to know if he had sold arms illegally to other miscreants as well.

Additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP, City 2) Jaskiranjit Singh Teja, said that the accused was arrested following information provided by accused Kashish Adiya of Kohinoor Park of Ayali Kalan, who was held by Sahnewal police for possession of an illegal weapon on September 2.

Adiya was arrested near Aarti Palace, Dehlon Road in Sahnewal, during a rally of SAD chief Sukhbir Badal.

During questioning, the accused told police that his accomplice Manpreet Singh alias Mani of Bhai Randhir Singh Nagar had helped him procure a .32 bore illegal pistol from Madhya Pradesh. The accused also revealed that he had procured six bullets from Verma Gun House. Following this, the police arrested Manpreet and Gurcharan.

The ADCP added that a case under Sections 25, 54, and 59 of the Arms Act was lodged against the accused at Sahnewal police station.

