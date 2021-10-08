Ludhiana: MLA, councillors raise concern over delayed development projects, missing LED streetlights

Congress MLA (central) Surinder Dawar and councillors of central constituency on Thursday criticised the civic body over missing points of LED street lights in the city and delayed road construction projects.

They conducted a meeting with mayor Balkar Sandhu at mayor’s camp office near Rose Garden on Thursday and demanded that immediate steps be taken to expedite the works.

Talking about delayed projects, councillor Navneet Ghayal said that in some parts of the constituency, the contractors have dug the roads, but the work to reconstruct the same is being delayed.

“The public criticises us for the failure of MC and contractors in taking up the development works timely,” said Ghayal.

Senior deputy mayor Sham Sundar Malhotra informed that they also demanded that additional lights should be installed in the city before Diwali.

The councillors raised their concern over parts of the city that are left in dark during night hours.

They stated that the company that was assigned the work of installation of LED street lights in the city, had skipped many areas. It claims to have installed over 1 lakh street light points in the city. However, it was decided that the company will also install 15% additional lights in the city as per the contract to cover the areas with no streetlights, but nothing such has been done yet.

Issues will be resolved at earliest: Mayor

Dawar stated that the mayor had assured them that all issues will be resolved at the earliest.

Mayor Sandhu said that directions have been issued to the concerned officials to speed up the development works and the department is already working to get the additional street lights installed by the contractor.

Contractors burdened

With MC claiming to have allotted development projects worth over ₹300 crore ahead of assembly elections, the contractors have been assigned more contracts than they can take on.

This is also adding up to the delay in development projects as the contractors have limited resources, said Dawar, while adding that the authorities have been asked to find a solution for the problem.

A few councillors also raised objections over allocation of a cabin to OSD to mayor, Parminder Mehta, in Zone B office of MC. They stated that Mehta is not even a councillor and he intervenes in their work.