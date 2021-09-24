Ludhiana: Opening ceremony of BCM Arya School’s annual cultural fiesta held

BCM Arya Model Senior Secondary School, Ludhiana, organised the opening ceremony of its five-day-long annual cultural fiesta ‘R & D Opera, the joy of rhythm and dance’. The celebrations will witness about 1,300 students from Nursery to UKG showcase their talent in performing arts at four different venues. The programme began with the ceremonial lighting of the lamp. Various dance and drama performances with a blend of cosmic tunes, valuable messages, and folk dances mesmerized the audience. Rajesh Arya, an eminent industrialist and vice-president of Arya Samaj, graced the occasion.

NSS Foundation Day celebrated

BCM Senior Secondary School, Focal Point, Ludhiana, celebrated NSS Foundation Day. As many as 105 volunteers and six teachers participated in it. The programme began with the chanting of Gayatri Mantra and shabad recitation. Programme officer Neelam Behl spoke about the aims and objectives of the NSS. Volunteer Mehak of Class 11 shared her views about the plans of NSS. Volunteers cleaned the classrooms, library, and surroundings. A chart-making competition on’ Plant trees’ was also organised.

Sunshine World holds yoga session for grandparents

Ludhiana Sunshine World School, Ludhiana, organised fun-filled activities for grandparents to mark Grandparents Day. Sanjeev Tyagi, owner, Everest Yoga Institute, conducted a yoga and laughter session. The parents of the students joined the grandparents during the session. They also took part in memory and balloon games and played ‘Antakshari’. The winners of all the games were awarded gifts.

Shri Harkrishan Sahib student brings laurels to school

Harleen Kaur of Class 12 of Shri Harkrishan Sahib Public School, Daba Road, Ludhiana, bagged the gold medal at the district level in Veer Kwon Do Martial Arts in the 50 to 55 kg weight category. Director Ramandeep Singh Sehgal and principal Poonam felicitated Harleen for this achievement. They further added that all students must follow in the footsteps of Harleen to accomplish their goals.

BCM students excel in PU examination

Students of BCM College of Education, Ludhiana, brought laurels to the college by clinching top positions in the Panjab University BEd examination. Rajan bagged the top position in the varsity by scoring 93.94%. Amanpreet Kaur and Kritika Sharma secured second and third positions, respectively, with 93.63% and 93.50% marks. Palak Gupta and Chahat Garg shared the eighth position with 92.44% while, Shivani scored 92.13% and got the tenth position. A total of 107 students scored more than 80%, and 14 got more than 70%.

CTU celebrates World Pharmacist Day

The School of Pharmaceutical Sciences, CT University, Ludhiana, marked World Pharmacist Day in association with the Punjab State Pharmacy Officers’ Association (PSPOA) and Association of Pharmaceutical Teachers of India (APTI). The aim was to encourage activities that promote and advocate the role of pharmacists in improving health in pandemic Covid-19. Narinder Mohan Sharma, president, Punjab State Pharmacy Officers’ Association, was the chief guest. He, along with CTU officials, felicitated 25 known pharmacists from across the region.

GNKCW celebrates Rashtriya Poshan Maah

Guru Nanak Khalsa College for Women, Gujarkhan Campus, Ludhiana, celebrated Rashtriya Poshan Maah 2021 as a part of the 75th Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. The theme of the week was ‘Distribution of regional nutrition kits to beneficiaries of Anganwadi in high burdened districts’. The IQAC and the NSS unit of the college organised various activities. Shikha Kalra, assistant professor, department of home science, prepared the traditional dish Phirni to create awareness about the importance of its nutritional content. NSS volunteers distributed nutrition kits to the children in slum areas.