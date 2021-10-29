Ludhiana: Pension payment orders given out under EPFO’s ‘Prayaas’ scheme

The Employees’ Provident Fund Office (EPFO) held a function at Kundan Vidya Mandir Senior Secondary School, Civil Lines, to hand over pension payment orders to the members of EPS, 1995, who are attaining the age of 58 years on October 31, 2021. The event was organised as part of ‘Prayaas’, an initiative to release pensions on the day of superannuation to members under the Employees’ Pension Scheme, 1995.

Navita Puri, principal, Kundan Vidya Mandir Senior Secondary School, welcomed Sumeet Singh, regional provident fund commissioner-II, to the function.

Sumeet Singh handed over pension pay orders (PPO) to employees of five different establishments. Annu Sehra and Ranbir Kaur from Kundan Vidya Mandir Senior Secondary School; Suresh Kumar Arora from Sita Ram and Sons; Satnam Singh from Union Milk Plant and Rakesh Kumar Singla from Hero Steel Ltd under regional office, are beneficiaries of the EPFO’s ‘Prayaas’ initiative.

Dheeraj Gupta, regional provident fund commissioner-I, appealed to all establishments especially big ones which are covered under the EPF & MP Act, 1952 under the jurisdiction of the regional office, Ludhiana, to file for ECR before the 15th of the month in which the employee is retiring and also submit Form-10D along with required documents so that the office may able to complete the formalities in time and hand over pension pay order (PPO) to the employees on the day of their retirement.

