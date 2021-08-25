Ludhiana:Rival factions lock horns over appointment of presiding officer for cycle body’s upcoming elections

With the election committee of United Cycle and Parts Manufacturers Association (UCPMA) announcing the draft voter list ahead of upcoming elections, the two factions of the executive committee are again at loggerheads over the appointment of Gurmeet Singh Kular as presiding officer.

The elections are to be held on September 3.

The current executive body is divided into two groups. While current president DS Chawla and secretary Harsimerjit Singh Lucky comprise one group, the other group consists of six executive members, including general secretary Manjinder Sachdeva, senior vice-president Gurcharan Singh Gemco, vice-president Satnam Singh Makkar, joint secretary Walaity Ram Durga; press secretary Rajinder Singh Sarhali and finance secretary Achhru Ram Gupta.

Chawla, who got an FIR registered against Kular and 30 others for allegedly attacking him and tossing his turban during the annual general meeting of the association on August 18, stated that the appointment of Kular as presiding officer is against the constitution of the association and he will file a complaint with the competent authorities to get him removed from the election committee.

He added that Kular was also campaigning for his rival group, and he cannot be a part of the committee.

Meanwhile, the United Alliance Group, led by Manjinder Sachdeva, stated that Kular was appointed the presiding officer by the managing committee during its meeting on July 28.

Both groups had also locked horns with each other over the appointment of the presiding officer after the meeting of the managing committee held last week. While Chawla had announced Ghumman’s name, Sachdeva had announced Kular’s.

Sachdeva group had afterwards stated that both Ghumman and Kular will be the presiding officers as the managing committee had approved Kular’s name too.

Chawla said, “As per the association’s constitution, there can be only one presiding officer and four members, including, president and general secretary. If any changes have to be made, then a special general meeting has to be convened by giving prior notice to members. The managing committee had appointed Ghumman as presiding officer, and a video of that is also available.”

Sachdeva claimed that the managing committee had appointed Kular as the presiding officer, and he also has a video regarding the same. Kular said that both Chawla and Sachdeva were removed from the election committee by the managing committee as they will be contesting elections.

Meanwhile, the election committee of the association released the draft voter list on Tuesday. As many as 1,668 out of a total of around 2,700 registered members are a part of it.

Only those members, who have paid the annual subscription, have voting rights. Objections have been sought against the draft list till 5 pm on Wednesday, following which the final voter list will be released on Thursday. Four members submitted their fee 10 minutes after the deadline. Objections have also been sought for their inclusion in the list.