Ludhiana’s Covid cases soar to 530 in all-time high

The district logged 530 Covid-19 cases on Sunday, in the highest single-day spike since the pandemic’s outbreak in March last year.

Despite night curfew, closing of educational institutions and ban on large public gatherings, cases continue to surge in Ludhiana.

Compared to 7,294 cases and 115 deaths in March, the district has recorded 4,561 cases and 63 deaths in just 11 days of April, including six casualties on Sunday that took the toll to 1,207.

Over the past 16 days, the district has recorded 400+ cases on seven days, including 497 on March 27, trumping the first wave’s highest surge of 464 cases on September 17, 2020.

Ludhiana’s case tally now stands at 38,971, of which 3,434 patients are under treatment, while 34,330 have been discharged – a recovery rate of 88%, against the national average of 90%.

Those who died on Sunday were a 90-year-old man from BRS Nagar, a 68-year-old man from Uplan village, a 65-year-old man from Jammu Colony, a 64-year-old woman from Jawaddi, a 58-year-old woman from Civil Lines and a 53-year-old woman from Hario Kalan village.

Among those who were found positive were three healthcare workers, an undertrial and three teachers, including one each from DAV, Pakhowal, Government Primary School, Harbanspura, and Government Senior Secondary School, Hans Kalan.

‘Threat of virus still here’

“Contrary to common perception, coronavirus is still very much here. Vaccination does not prevent infection, only lowers its severity. So, it is important that we do not lower our guard and follow Covid appropriate behaviour, such as wearing masks, maintaining distance in public and keeping hands sanitised,” said Dr Anurag Chaudhary, head of the department of community medicine, Dayanand Medical College and Hospital.

“People continue to disregard the importance of wearing masks despite the surging cases. While youngsters may remain asymptomatic, they can transmit the virus to the elderly and comorbid people, who are vulnerable to complications,” he added.