Ludhiana’s Covid tally breaches 40,000 mark with 489 cases

The district’s Covid-19 tally soared past the 40,000 mark on Wednesday, with 489 people testing positive for the virus.

Ludhiana’s cumulative cases, at 40,463, are the highest in Punjab – ahead of Jalandhar’s 35,027 and Mohali’s 32,984 – accounting for 14% of the state’s 2,82,505 cases.

At 3,501, the active cases are second only to Mohali’s 4,839.

As many as 1,221 people have died, including six on Wednesday, while 35,740 have successfully beaten the virus.

Witnessing a steady spike in cases over the past one month, Ludhiana added the last 10,000 cases in a span of just 26 days, against the 145 days it took for the tally to reach 30,000 from 20,000.

Amid the surge, the district has witnessed 6,053 cases and 77 deaths in just two weeks of April, against 7,294 cases and 115 deaths in March. In February, the numbers were 1,319 and 28, respectively.

Two days in April logged over 500 cases – hitting an all-time high of 530 on April 11, while seven saw 400+ infections.

Four women among deceased

A 75-year-old woman from Bajra village, a 72-year-old man from Gill village, a 65-year-old woman from New Subash Nagar, a 58-year-old woman from Bhamian, a 49-year-old woman from Model Town Extension and a 58-year-old man from Khanna figured among the latest fatalities.

Among those testing positive were four healthcare workers and a teacher from Government High School, Jawaddi.

Currently, 25 people are on ventilator support and 72,504 under home quarantine. A total of 3,50,706 people have been vaccinated against the virus, including 9,013 on Wednesday.