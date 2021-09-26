Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Ludhiana: State BJP chief inducts leaders from other parties

Ashwani Sharma, state BJP chief, while welcoming leaders from other political parties into the BJP’s fold, alleged that the Opposition had planned the farmer agitation to defame the BJP ahead of assembly elections
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON SEP 26, 2021 01:55 AM IST
State BJP chief Ashwani Sharma inducting leaders from other parties at Circuit House in Ludhiana on Saturday. (HT Photo)

“The farmer agitation is planned by the opposition to defame the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead of assembly elections in the state but people have faith in the party and know that it has been working for the betterment of farmers,” said state BJP president Ashwani Sharma, while welcoming leaders from other political parties into the BJP’s fold at circuit house on Friday evening.

Felicitating Darshan Singh Daba, former president of ‘Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan’ party on his joining the BJP, Sharma stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been working for the betterment of the country due to which a large number of leaders from other political parties are joining BJP.

“The BJP will not stop as people have faith in the party led by PM Modi, who has been working for the betterment of farmers too,” he added.

BJP leader Rajesh Bagga stated that Daba had contested assembly and parliament elections in the past, and the party will grow stronger with more leaders from other political parties joining it due to its pro-people policies.

