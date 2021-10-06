Ludhiana: Two of snatchers’ gang arrested with weapons

The Zone-1 police of Ludhiana commissionerate arrested two members of a gang who were involved in snatching and burglary incidents. According to the police, three members of the gang are already lodged in jail, while one of them is on the run.

The arrested accused were identified as Gurwinder Singh and Jaswant Singh, residents of Haibowal Kalan. The police have recovered one revolver, one .12 bore gun, a Maruti Alto car, three bikes, including a Royal Enfield bullet, a scooter, two laptops, four tabs, three LED TV screens, one mobile phone, and 15 gm gold ornaments from their possession.

Joint commissioner of police (JCP, headquarter) J Elannchezhian said the accused used to snatch gold jewellery from women and execute burglaries. The accused had executed burglaries in various areas, including Bank Colony, Joshi Nagar, Durgapuri, Chandar Nagar, and Jain Colony.

The JCP added that three members of the gang, including Paramjeet Sigh Grover, Jashmeet Singh, and Vicky, are already lodged in jail.

Additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP, city 1) Pragya Jain said that as the festival season is around the corner, the police have identified some hotspots including, Kesar Ganj Mandi, Gurdev Nagar, Pratap Singh Wala area, Shivpuri, and some localities of Haibowal like Bank Colony, Joshi Nagar, Durgapuri, Chandar Nagar and Jain Colony, and increased surveillance there.