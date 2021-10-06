Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Others / Ludhiana: Two of snatchers’ gang arrested with weapons
others

Ludhiana: Two of snatchers’ gang arrested with weapons

Published on Oct 06, 2021 01:08 AM IST
The Zone-1 police of Ludhiana commissionerate arrested two members of a snatchers’ gang. According to the police, three members of the gang are already lodged in jail, while one of them is on the run. (Representative photo)
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana

The Zone-1 police of Ludhiana commissionerate arrested two members of a gang who were involved in snatching and burglary incidents. According to the police, three members of the gang are already lodged in jail, while one of them is on the run.

The arrested accused were identified as Gurwinder Singh and Jaswant Singh, residents of Haibowal Kalan. The police have recovered one revolver, one .12 bore gun, a Maruti Alto car, three bikes, including a Royal Enfield bullet, a scooter, two laptops, four tabs, three LED TV screens, one mobile phone, and 15 gm gold ornaments from their possession.

Joint commissioner of police (JCP, headquarter) J Elannchezhian said the accused used to snatch gold jewellery from women and execute burglaries. The accused had executed burglaries in various areas, including Bank Colony, Joshi Nagar, Durgapuri, Chandar Nagar, and Jain Colony.

The JCP added that three members of the gang, including Paramjeet Sigh Grover, Jashmeet Singh, and Vicky, are already lodged in jail.

RELATED STORIES

Additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP, city 1) Pragya Jain said that as the festival season is around the corner, the police have identified some hotspots including, Kesar Ganj Mandi, Gurdev Nagar, Pratap Singh Wala area, Shivpuri, and some localities of Haibowal like Bank Colony, Joshi Nagar, Durgapuri, Chandar Nagar and Jain Colony, and increased surveillance there.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

11,886 MT paddy arrives at mandis in Ludhiana

Four arrested for assaulting ASI in Ludhiana

Akhilesh to go on ‘Vijay Yatra’ from Oct 12 for UP 2022 polls

Bikru ambush: Allahabad HC rejects bail plea of Rekha Agnihotri
TRENDING TOPICS
World Teachers' Day
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Nobel Prize in medicine
Down Detector
World Animal Day 2021
Covid case
Ghanshyam Nayak
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP