Lumpy Virus:BHU doctor holds special prayers for cattle, seeks divine intervention

A Banaras Hindu University (BHU) doctor, who organised special prayers to seek divine intervention in saving cattle from deadly lumpy disease, said that prayers were also needed along with medicine to save the cattle.

“Medicines alone cannot save cattle from this deadly lumpy skin disease as divine blessings also have an important role to play,” Dr Sunil Kumar, associate professor, community medicine, Institute of Medical Sciences (IMS)-Banaras Hindu University (BHU) said on Tuesday.

The lumpy virus has claimed lives of more than 50,000 cattle in India this year and has been reported from around 15 districts in the state so far.

“While reading about this communicable disease, I found that two things that play an important role in fighting it are immunity and almighty’s blessings and that’s why I organised a yajna to carry out ‘Mahamrityunjay Jaap and to save the cattle’,” said Dr Sunil who organised a special session for the wellbeing of cows too.

The 2 hour, 50-minute yajna video of the BHU doctor went viral. The professor said that the entire ceremony was organised at the Niranjani Akhara and performed by five priests.

Rajesh Singh, public relation officer, BHU, however denied knowledge of any such information.

As per records available with the Animal Husbandry department, maximum cases of the disease were reported from west UP. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had ordered all cattle fairs in the state be suspended, till the situation normalises.

The CM also ordered a special vaccination drive to vaccinate cattle against lumpy skin disease.