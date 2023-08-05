LU’s exec council approves three new colleges

LUCKNOW The executive council of the Lucknow University has approved its recognition to three new colleges. While temporary affiliation has been given to various courses of 19 colleges for session 2023-24, two other colleges received permanent affiliation for various courses.

Lucknow University (HT Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The three new colleges are -- Manokamini Devi Girls College, Sitapur; Ambikeshwar College of Higher Studies, Lucknow and Surya College of Management and Science, Lucknow.

Separately, permanent affiliation was given to two other colleges -- Krishna Pal Singh PG College, Tambore in Sitapur and Madhuri Singh Degree College, Sandi in Hardoi.

In a meeting held on Saturday under the chairmanship of the Vice-Chancellor, Prof Alok Kumar Rai, approval was given for the selection of assistant professors in various departments in self-financed courses. Three appointments were made in Mechanical engineering, one in Electronics and Communication, and three in Ancient Indian History, one in Applied Economics, and one in Medieval and Modern Indian History in regular departments.

Under the National Education Policy 2020, the various cells/policies were approved in the executive council meeting. These are -- International Cell, sustainable procurement policy, sustainability and climate action, sustainable investment policy, equality, diversity and inclusion (EDI) Policy, anti-discrimination and anti-harassment policy, and anti-bribery and corruption policy.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Along with this, 40 teachers of various departments of the university have also been confirmed.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON