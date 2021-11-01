Machines to control stubble not reaching farmers, claims Ugrahan

Sangrur Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) (Ekta-Ugrahan) president Joginder Singh Ugrahan has accused the Punjab government of not providing agriculture machinery to control stubble to all farmers who had applied earlier. He even accused officials of wanting to grab funds under the garb of inviting new applications.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Over 62,000 farmers applied for 1.71 lakh machines, but only 10,297 applications for 31,970 machines were accepted. The machines actually given to farmers were 10,019 machines,” Ugrahan said, adding that the Centre sent ₹346 cr for 2021-22, but the state government used only Rs106cr, with another Rs240 cr pending with the Punjab government.

“The Centre gives 80% subsidy on agriculture machinery, but the state government wants to grab these funds at a time when farmers are agitating against the three farm laws at the Delhi borders. The government wants to benefit its own group. Farmers need machinery to manage paddy stubble in 10-12 days. The government should resolve the matter as soon as possible,” he added.

Sangrur chief agriculture officer Jaswinderpal Singh Grewal said the government gives 50% subsidy to individual farmers, and 80% to societies or panchayats. “The agriculture department will verify the use and status of machinery to stop any misuse of subsidy in the district on Monday,” he added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}