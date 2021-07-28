MACT directs Punjab Roadways driver, MD to pay 19.83 lakh to Panchkula family

The Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT), Panchkula, has directed a Punjab Roadways bus driver and its managing director to jointly pay a compensation of ₹19.83 lakh to a Panchkula-based family, who lost their only bread-earner in a 2018 road mishap.

The claims petition was filed by the family of the victim, Dinesh Sharma, 39, of Bihar who was residing in Chandimandir. A painter by profession , Dinesh used to earn ₹18,000 per month plus overtime.

It was mentioned in the complaint that on October 9, 2018, Dinesh and his brother had gone to the new construction site in Sector 71, Mohali. At around 8am, when they were crossing the light-point of Phase 7, Mohali, a Punjab Roadways bus came from Chandigarh side and hit Dinesh’s bicycle from the front.

Dinesh suffered head injuries and was taken to Guru Harkrishan Hospital, Sohana, in the same bus where he was declared dead by the doctors. The same day, an FIR was registered against the driver under Sections 279 and 304A of the Indian Penal Code.

Alleging that the bus was being driven in rash and negligent manner, the victim’s family moved the tribunal seeking compensation.

In the tribunal, driver Amrik Singh pleaded that no accident had taken place and that a false FIR had been registered against him at the instance of the claimants. He denied driving the vehicle at a high speed, rashly and negligently. A similar plea was taken by the MD of Punjab State Bus Stand Management Private Limited, Chandigarh.

The tribunal, however, directed the two to pay ₹19.83 lakh to the family. “As the bus is not insured, the amount is to be paid by the respondents jointly and severally together with costs; and interest at the rate of 6% per annum from the date of institution of the petition till realisation,” the tribunal ordered.

While the widow, Manjula Devi, will get ₹3.83 lakh, her four unmarried daughters will get a total of ₹13 lakh and a married daughter will get ₹2 lakh. The victim’s mother will get a compensation of ₹1 lakh.