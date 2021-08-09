‘Mad’ about murder: 2 held, 5 on the run in Pimpri

PUNE Two men have been arrested while at least five others are on the run from the Pimpri- Chinchwad police for the murder of a man who retaliated to being called “mad” by the assailants. The murder was committed around 3pm last Thursday in Milind nagar area of Pimpri, and registered on Sunday. The now-deceased man is suspected to be a mental- illness patient and was at a social gathering when the men started calling him “mad”, according to the complainant. Police are verifying medical documents in the case.

The deceased man was identified as Manoj Raju Kasbe (25), while the complaint in the matter was lodged by his mother Pushpa Raju Kasbe (50), residents of Milind nagar in Pimpri.

The two arrested were identified as Kalya alias Sachin Nikalje (40), and Shaukat Samir Shaikh (32), also residents of Milind nagar in Pimpri.

“They are in police custody till Friday. His mother has told us that he had a mental illness. However, she is in no condition to provide the documentary evidence for it yet,” said inspector (crime) Badesab Naikawade, who is investigating the case.

The deceased man is survived by his mother and brother.

On Thursday, the group of men had called Manoj “mad” after which Manoj had retaliated verbally saying, he was not mad, according to the complaint.

However, the men persisted on calling him mad which enraged the now-deceased man who took a wooden stick and started hitting them.

The men then retaliated by ganging up on him with chairs, hockey sticks, stumps, and bamboos, causing grievous injuries to him, according to the police.

A case under Sections 302 (murder), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), rioting of Indian Penal Code along with Sections 3 and 7 of Criminal Law Amendment Act was registered at Pimpri police station.