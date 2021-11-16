Madhubani journo killing: Two nursing homes get closure notice

Days after the abduction and murder of a local journalist with a news portal, Madhubani’s civil surgeon (CS) has issued closure notices to two nursing homes allegedly operating illegally in Benipatti area of the district, including the one from where he was allegedly waylaid and kidnapped by five youths on the night of November 9.

The two nursing homes, identified as Anurag Nursing Home and Ananya Nursing Home, both situated on Kataiya Road in Benipatti, have been served separate closure notices after an inquiry conducted on a petition filed against them earlier by the slain journalist, Buddhinath Jha alias Avinash, who was also an RTI (right to information) activist.

According to police, Avinash was last seen at Anurag Nursing Home around 10 pm November 9 after meeting one Purnkala Devi (24), who has since been arrested along with five others.

Madhubani civil surgeon Dr Sunil Kumar Jha said closure notices have been served to the two nursing homes following inquiry reports, which were submitted in his office on October 30, even though prepared by district communicable disease officer on October 12. He attributed the delay on his absence on some official assignment, besides vacation on account of Diwali and Chhath festivities.

The CS said a fine of ₹50, 000 has also been slapped on each of the two nursing homes, which were running without registration and necessary facilities.

“So far, probe against 21 nursing homes have been conducted on the basis of two petitions filed by Avinash. Out of them, eight were already closed while inquiry reports on some others were awaited. Out of 21, only one nursing home was found to be operational in accordance with stipulated norms,” the CS said.

Earlier, on November 14, Madhubani police had issued a press release about the arrest of six accused, including a woman, in the murder case.

According to press release, the victim, son of Dayanand Jha, youngest among three siblings, had disappeared on November 9. His elder brother Chandra Shekhar Jha lodged an FIR at Benipatti police station on November 10. Avinash’s partially burnt body was recovered from Urain village under the same police station on November 12.

Police have arrested Purnkala Devi, along with five others, identified as Roshan Kumar Sah, (23), Bittu Kumar Pandit (20), Dipak Kumar Pandit (24) and Manish Kumar (21).

The press release, however, was completely silent on the “motive” behind the crime.

Superintendent of police Satyaprakash did not answer calls. Later, his staff member called back saying he was “out in field” and couldn’t be contacted immediately.

“My brother had filed many RTI applications against these illegal and unauthorised clinics and hospitals and healthcare establishments in his area running without licence,” said Avinash’s eldest brother Trilok Jha.