Madhyanchal Vidyut Vitaran Nigam: Online power billing resumes after 3 days of consumers’ inconvenience

LUCKNOW Following a maintenance shut down that halted the functioning of billing centres under the Madhyanchal Vidyut Vitaran Nigam Limited (MVVNL), the electricity authority has switched to cloud technology for more storage capacity. The centres started depositing power bills again on Monday.

As many as 12 districts fall under the Madhyanchal Vidyut Vitaran Nigam Limited. (HT Photo)

“The system has moved to cloud for more storage capacity. The customer care and billing have also moved from Oracle 2.3 to much faster Oracle 2.8 version. Additionally, the second software which serves the consumers from rural areas has been integrated with the first one. So, it has become a unified billing software now,” said Bhawani Singh Khangarot, MD of MVVNL.

He added, “Consumers can now pay through this unified software. All rural areas would be integrated with this system in the next five months. Subsequently, there would be only one system for billing. It would not only benefit the consumers but also the engineers who used to work on different software.”

Presently, 20% of MVVNL customers pay their bills online and 40% consumers of LESA pay their bills online, said another official of MVVNL. Khangarot said, “When all the system are turned to a single platform, an app will be rolled out for the consumers. The app will have all the features which are on the billing portal. The consumer would be able to pay their bill, and also deposit their meter readings to generate the bill.”

Avadhesh Kumar Varma, chairman, Uttar Pradesh Rajya Vidyut Upbhokta Parishad, said, “For last few days, residents were facing great problems in depositing their bills. However, officials say that online billing has started from Monday but many of the consumers were returned from billing centres even on Monday.”

However, Sanjay Jain, chief engineer, LESA Cis Gomti, said, “Now, residents can deposit their bills. There are around 100 billing centres of LESA in the city. Besides, LESA bills can be deposited at all the Jan Suvidha centres in the city. If they face any problem in depositing their bills, they can report to me or executive engineers.”

Notably, 12 districts fall under the Madhyanchal Vidyut Vitaran Nigam Limited which attends to 21 lakh power consumers.

