Magh Mela 2026: Mock drills, exercises to ensure safe, smooth fair to begin on Dec 27

With over 12 crore pilgrims expected at the Triveni Sangam during the upcoming 44-day annual religious fair of Magh Mela-2026, ensuring safety and efficient management poses a significant challenge for the administration. To tackle this, the Uttar Pradesh Disaster Management Authority (UPDMA) and associated security agencies have devised a comprehensive roadmap for security and crowd management, which is now being translated into ground-level action. The concluding day’s session of the two-day symposium and tabletop exercise underway in Prayagraj on Tuesday. (HT)

A series of mock drills and exercises will commence from December 27 to test preparedness for fire safety, water security, and other emergency contingencies.

Meanwhile, a two-day symposium and tabletop exercise concluded on Tuesday at the Cobra auditorium, New Cantonment, bringing together experienced officers and officials to discuss disaster management and crowd control strategies.

The focus was on enhancing coordination among all agencies involved to ensure the smooth conduct of the religious congregation and to handle any emergency situation effectively.

Lieutenant General (Retd) Yogendra Dimri, vice-chairperson of UPDMA, emphasized that coordination among all administrative and security agencies would be the top priority in implementing the strategies outlined during the event.

One of the key takeaways of the discussions was the critical importance of crowd management. Lt Gen Dimri highlighted the need to monitor holding areas and key intersections, assess crowd movement, and identify potential risk factors. Special attention must be given to the “weakest links” in the system, as understanding vulnerabilities is just as important as recognising strengths, he said.

To translate these strategies into actionable measures, a series of mock drills and exercises will commence from December 27. These drills will test preparedness for fire safety, water security, and other emergency contingencies. Commissioner Soumya Agrawal confirmed that the exercises would ensure all agencies are ready to handle the massive inflow of devotees safely, he shared.

The Magh Mela, starting January 3, is expected to witness a congregation of 12–15 crore devotees at the Sangam.