Magh Mela: Mini tent city for luxurious stay ready for tourists

With the district and the mela administration using the Magh Mela-2023 as a rehearsal for the Mahakumbh-2025, the tourists coming to this annual religious fair on the banks of Sangam have an opportunity to stay in a special mini tent city set up specially for them.

The mini tent city at Arail is almost ready and was handed over to the department of tourism on Thursday. Following the handover, the tourism department will now provide accommodation in this tent city to tourists through online booking.

Mela Adhikari Arvind Singh Chauhan said, “Work of mini tent city has been completed and now the tourism department would take the booking through online mode. We have tried our best to provide best of the facilities to the tourists staying in these luxurious tents.”

After the successful experiment of tent city in Kumbh Mela 2019, the concept of ‘mini tent city’ is being introduced for the first time in Magh Mela of Prayagraj. As the state government has directed to organise Magh Mela as a rehearsal of Mahakumbh, this concept is expected to provide positive results, officials shared.

Visitors to the mini tent city would be able to experience a luxurious stay through the online booking facilitated by the Uttar Pradesh State Tourism Development Corporation (UPSTDC). This year 50 tents, each of deluxe and super deluxe categories, have been set up. A visitor would be able to enjoy the comfort of furniture made of Sheesham wood. These luxurious tents comprise of a bedroom, a dressing cum-store room, washroom and a front lobby. Apart from having wooden flooring, these cottages also have waterproof tents for a comfortable stay.

The internal area of the deluxe tent is around 400 square feet and the best part is that the visitors will have an additional front lobby to enjoy their breakfast or spend quality time in proximity of the Yamuna. The entire tent will have the covering of fine net to protect from mosquitoes and other insects.

