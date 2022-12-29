Magh Mela: Team of experts for water sports to arrive on Dec 31

In accordance with the plans to organise water sports for the first time for the visiting tourists and pilgrims during Magh Mela-2023, a team of experts of the firm hired for the purpose is all set to arrive in Sangam city on December 31.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This team will conduct a dry run to assess the feasibility of water sports that can be organised in Prayagraj. The team will rehearse for the water sports to be held during the 44-day fair in Arail, said the officials.

After the dry run, the team will finalise which games exactly could be played safely and at what water level, the officials said.

Water sports that are under consideration include motor boat race, water polo, water aerobics, water weightlifting among others.

The move follows instructions given in this regard recently by deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya after which the Prayagraj Mela Authority contacted people having expertise in this field in Madhya Pradesh who have been organising such events.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

It is worth mentioning that Magh Mela-2023 will kick-start on Paush Purnima on January 6 and conclude on Maha Shivratri on February 18, 2023.

Magh Mela Adhikari and CEO of Prayagraj Mela Authority Arvind Chauhan said that the team of water sports experts will come on December 31. After this team formally give its advice, the water sports would be decided and visitors coming to Magh Mela-2023 will be able to enjoy them in Arail, he said.

Divisional commissioner Vijay Vishwas Pant who held a meeting on the preparations for the Magh Mela on Monday at Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC) auditorium of Prayagraj Mela Authority, said that the guidelines issued for Corona would be followed strictly during the fair.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The divisional commissioner said the district health department should lay more emphasis on sanitisation. He said that the scope of Covid testing should also be increased. However, keep in mind that people should not be unnecessarily troubled, but it is mandatory for every devotee who comes to the fair to be safe, he said.

Meanwhile, the work of preparing the bathing ghats for the pilgrims coming to Prayagraj will now be started in earnest. In a meeting with the divisional commissioner, mela adhikari Arvind Singh Chauhan informed that the ghats would be built from Tuesday. There will be bathing ghats in all the sectors. “It will be our endeavour that people do not have to unnecessarily move from one site to anther to find an appropriate place for taking a dip in the holy waters. For this, the team is starting the construction of the ghats by surveying them,” he added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}