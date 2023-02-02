Magh Mela: Two groups clash as saffron body objects to ‘obscene’ songs

PRAYAGRAJ Triggering panic among visitors, two groups engaged in a physical brawl at the Magh Mela area in Prayagraj after members of a saffron organisation objected to the playing of ‘obscene’ songs by people who were operating swings. Countering the allegation, the swing operators have claimed that they were assaulted just for asking for payment in exchange of the service.

According to reports, some people went to watch the magic show and also used swings in the Mela area on Wednesday night. Subsequently, they entered into an argument over the payment with swing operators. It is alleged that around a dozen youths reached the spot with sticks and damaged some swings and goods of other traders.

On receiving information, the Daraganj police unit reached the spot. Traders have alleged that their crockery wares and other items were damaged and thrown away by miscreants. However, members of a saffron organisation have claimed that traders and those running swings were blaring obscene songs and they were the ones to launch an attack when asked to stop playing rustic songs at the religious fair.

Following the episode, traders reached Daraganj police station and demanded action. ACP Daraganj Astha Jaiswal has said investigations that are being carried out. However, no case was registered in this connection till Thursday.