Magisterial probe ordered into free langar service at IGMC

Himachal Pradesh government on Thursday ordered a magisterial probe into the controversy surrounding the free langar service run by Shimla-based philanthropist Sarbjeet Singh Bobby’s NGO Almighty Blessings at Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC) cancer hospital.

The orders instituting the probe were issued by principal secretary (home).

Certain issues regarding operationalisation of langar services at IGMC, Shimla, including allotment of its premises, terms and conditions etc, have come to the notice of state government, the order stated. It has been considered necessary to conduct a magisterial inquiry to ensure a proper resolution in public interest. Therefore, Rahul Chauhan, additional district magistrate (law & order), Shimla, is hereby appointed as inquiry officer, it added.

He will submit the inquiry report to the home department within 15 days of the date of issue of the order.

The controversy erupted when the IGMC administration, with the help of police, forcibly shut the langar services last Saturday. Bobby who goes by the name of Vella Bobby and is currently recovering from kidney transplant, said the police had forcefully vacated the langar hall and had thrown utensils and food on the road. He said the langar has been running without break since October 25, 2014, and has provided free food to around 3,000 people daily, including patients who come to the Cancer Hospital for treatment and their attendants, he wrote.

The entire episode led to a furore among the public while the opposition Congress’ legislator Vikramadiya Singh also held a protest at the Ridge to oppose the arbitrary decision of IGMC to shut the langar. While the government drew flak from all quarters, the IGMC administration alleged that the electricity and water connection at the langar hall were illegal. It was also alleged that the donation the organisation was receiving was not audited.