Maha Shivratri in Gorakhpur: Yogi performs Rudra Abhishek of Lord Shiva

Chief minister and head priest of Gorakhpeeth Yogi Adityanath performed the Rudra Abhishek of Lord Shiva at Shakti Mandir, Gorakhnath temple, on Maha Shivratri, on Saturday.

He also performed a Havan and other rituals and prayed for the wellbeing of the people. In addition, he visited three Shiva temples in the city and performed puja.

Extending his greetings to the people, the CM tweeted, “Today on the auspicious occasion of Maha Shivratri, I performed Rudra Abhishek according to the rules and regulations. May the blessings of Devadhidev Mahadev always be with us. Har har Mahadev.”

The chief minister reached here on Friday evening on a three-day visit to Gorakhpur and Basti district. The hectic schedule of the chief minister started early in the morning as he visited Mukteshwar Mandir at Rajghat, Mahadev Jharkhandi and Mansarovar Shiv temple that continued till afternoon.

The presence of children in Mansarovar temple attracted the attention of the chief minister and he offered chocolates to them. He reached Priteshvarnath temple in Bharohiya village that is run by Gorakhnath Temple Management.

Maha Shivratri is one of the most important festivals of the country and since the wee hours of Saturday, chants of ‘Har Har Mahadev’ started in Shiv temples that were decorated with lights.

This festival has special significance for Gorakhpeet as Guru Gorakhnath is considered to be an avatar of Lord Shiva and attracts lakhs of devotees on this auspicious occasion.

Abdur Rahman