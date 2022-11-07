Mahakumbh: DPRs for big projects to be completed by Nov end

Preparations for Mahakumbh-2025 will gather speed this month. Divisional commissioner Vijay Vishwas Pant and Mahakumbh Mela officer Vijay Kiran Anand held a meeting on Saturday with all the departments regarding the preparations for the mega religious fair set to be held on the sandy banks of the Sangam.

Officials decided in this meeting that the detailed project reports (DPRs) of all such projects which will take two years to complete, will be completed by the end of the current month itself.

The divisional commissioner asked the officials to forward the DPRs to the government after completing the DPR along with its justification and other charts which are used to show the timeline of the projects in November itself.

Anand said that the tender work for these projects should also be completed by January 2023 itself so that all the work can be completed latest by October 2024.

He said that whatever projects are being prepared, the heads of the departments concerned should take them forward so that the it is not returned for clarifications etc after going to the government. Along with this, the details of the inventory of the last Kumbh Mela were also asked to be kept ready so that the government can be informed about the condition of the material purchased earlier, if required.

The projects for which the lands are to be acquired, the officials have been asked to prepare their list separately after identifying them and they be handed over to the district magistrate at the earliest so that the land acquisitions can also be completed on time.