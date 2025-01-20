Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Jan 21, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Mahakumbh: Khoya-Paya Kendra brings families together, reunites two lost children

ByHT Correspondent, Mahakumbh Nagar (prayagraj)
Jan 21, 2025 05:36 AM IST

The police found two children, 7-year-old Dharamjeet and 6-year-old Vikas Kumar, in separate areas and brought them to the Khoya-Paya Kendra.

The Digital Mahakumbh Khoya-Paya Kendra (lost and found centre) at the Mahakumbh mela area has once again showcased its efficiency by successfully reuniting two missing children with their families. The achievement was made possible through state-of-the-art technology and the dedicated efforts of staff in Sector 4.

By Sunday, ten Khoya- Paya Kendra have been established throughout the fairgrounds, further extending the reach and efficiency of the initiative. (HT FIlE)
By Sunday, ten Khoya- Paya Kendra have been established throughout the fairgrounds, further extending the reach and efficiency of the initiative. (HT FIlE)

The police found two children, 7-year-old Dharamjeet and 6-year-old Vikas Kumar, in separate areas and brought them to the Khoya-Paya Kendra. Their photographs were promptly displayed on digital platforms and TV screens to ensure swift communication with their families.

Upon receiving the information, the families arrived at the centre. Following the completion of the identification process, the children were safely reunited with their mother in the presence of the police, informed officials.

Both children, brought to the centre from the Jhunsi area on January 15, identified themselves as residents of Chainpur in Bihar. They were reunited with their respective family members later that same day.

The Digital Mahakumbh Khoya-Paya Kendra stands as a testament to the efficient administration under chief minister Yogi Adityanath’s leadership, showcasing the effective use of modern technology for public welfare.

By Sunday, ten Khoya- Paya Kendra have been established throughout the fairgrounds, further extending the reach and efficiency of the initiative. These centres are playing a crucial role in reuniting lost people, particularly children, with their families during the grand Mahakumbh event, said mela officials.

Recommended Topics
Share this article
See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, January 21, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On