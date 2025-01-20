Mahakumbh: Khoya-Paya Kendra brings families together, reunites two lost children

The Digital Mahakumbh Khoya-Paya Kendra (lost and found centre) at the Mahakumbh mela area has once again showcased its efficiency by successfully reuniting two missing children with their families. The achievement was made possible through state-of-the-art technology and the dedicated efforts of staff in Sector 4. By Sunday, ten Khoya- Paya Kendra have been established throughout the fairgrounds, further extending the reach and efficiency of the initiative. (HT FIlE)

The police found two children, 7-year-old Dharamjeet and 6-year-old Vikas Kumar, in separate areas and brought them to the Khoya-Paya Kendra. Their photographs were promptly displayed on digital platforms and TV screens to ensure swift communication with their families.

Upon receiving the information, the families arrived at the centre. Following the completion of the identification process, the children were safely reunited with their mother in the presence of the police, informed officials.

Both children, brought to the centre from the Jhunsi area on January 15, identified themselves as residents of Chainpur in Bihar. They were reunited with their respective family members later that same day.

The Digital Mahakumbh Khoya-Paya Kendra stands as a testament to the efficient administration under chief minister Yogi Adityanath’s leadership, showcasing the effective use of modern technology for public welfare.

By Sunday, ten Khoya- Paya Kendra have been established throughout the fairgrounds, further extending the reach and efficiency of the initiative. These centres are playing a crucial role in reuniting lost people, particularly children, with their families during the grand Mahakumbh event, said mela officials.