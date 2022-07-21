Mahakumbh-2025: Prayagraj Jn set to get 859-cr facelift, amenities’ fillip

The Prayagraj Junction station of the Prayagraj division of North Central Railways (NCR) is all set to get a new look and an increase in amenities before the commencement of Mahakumbh-2025.

The station will be redeveloped at a cost of ₹859 crore. The junction will not only be remodelled but even passenger amenities will be bought on par with international railway stations or airports, NCR officials said.

NCR’s Kanpur Central railway station will also be remodelled as part of this initiative. The total cost to revamp these two stations of NCR will be around ₹1,571 crore, they added.

The NCR has already invited tenders for the revamp of these two vital railway stations. The tenders invited include works for an amount of ₹859.01 crore for Prayagraj and around ₹712 crore for Kanpur Central. The tenders will be opened on August 10 after which the survey for remodelling of the stations would be decided, said the officials.

Chief public relations officer (CPRO) of NCR, Shivam Sharma said, “The remodelling of the stations will be based on a particular theme which will include monetisation and the heritage of the respective city. The multi-storey building that will give a new look to the station, will also have parking facilities in the basement besides a number of amenities on each floor of the building”.

In respect to Prayagraj Junction, the CPRO said that the multi-storey building that would be developed at the Civil Lines side of the junction would be a Divyang-friendly structure. “Ramps, toilets, entry and exit points etc will all help the differently abled passengers as well as other users. The new building will have a seating capacity of 2,000 at any given time. The existing railway colony located towards the Civil Lines side of the junction will be demolished to make way for the proposed new building of the station. The new building will have waiting halls, dormitories as well as food courts to serve a large number of passengers at a given time,” he added.

The highlight of the remodelled structure of the junction will be two concourses, each measuring 72 meters. The concourse will be on the first floor of the remodelled structure of the junction station and would directly connect to the existing foot over bridge (FOB) going towards different platforms of the junction. “It will be so designed that the passengers can rest in the dormitory or in the food court areas and can approach their respective platforms as and when required”, said Sharma.

These concourses would be above the overhead equipment (OHE) line of the junction and as such it will not hinder smooth operation of trains on the tracks below it. The entire remodelled structure of the junction would be powered by solar energy, he said.

