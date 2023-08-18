Mahakumbh preparations: 34 projects worth 276 cr approved for Sangam city

Before the formal start of Mahakumbh-2025, the appearance of Sangam city walls will change once again. This time a total wall area of around 10 lakh square feet will be decked up with eye-catching murals under the ‘Paint My City’ initiative.

(PTI file photo)

The approval for this as well as many other projects was received in the meeting of the apex committee formed by the state government for overseeing Mahakumbh-2025 preparations chaired by chief secretary Durga Shankar Mishra that was held in Lucknow on Wednesday.

The meeting saw in principle approval being granted to 34 projects worth ₹276 crore, stated district officials.

Approval include permission to construct a guest house of the Prayagraj Mela Authority in Georgetown locality as well, they added.

Divisional commissioner Vijay Vishwas Pant attended the meeting held in Lucknow through video conferencing while Mahakumbh Mela Adhikari Vijay Kiran Anand attended the meeting in Lucknow.

Officials added the apex committee granted permission for construction of seven roads of Prayagraj Municipal Corporation including the one from Colonelganj Inter College via Kundan Guest House, Allahpur police outpost, Labor Chauraha, Alopi Shankari Mandir crossing via Matiara Road, Allahpur Police outpost via Hashimpur and Bakshi Bandh pumping station, Old GT Road, Iswar Saran Police outpost, Punjab National Bank trisection to Pani-ki-Tanki, Kakarha Ghat road and Banyan Ghat Road in Mirapur besides Naini Jahangirabad from under old toll plaza road, Ghosh Sweet House to Sadiabad trisection and MIS quarters as well as Rasulabad Ghat road to Jwaladevi School along with road and footpath till Sangam Vatika Park via Mehdauri village.

The apex committee also approved road widening and beautification works worth ₹70 crore to be undertaken by Prayagraj Development Authority (PDA) including that of the road from Kothaparcha crossing to Ram Bhawan Square, from under New Yamuna Bridge to Allahabad Degree College and to Hatia crossing, from ECC to Kothaparcha crossing and from Kothaparcha to New Yamuna Bridge via Kydganj Police Station as well as from Sulaki crossing via Muthiganj Police Station to Baluaghat Rampriya road.

Prayagraj Mela Authority has a plot of land in Georgetown and here its guest house would soon come up. A budget of ₹4 crore has been approved for the 12 rooms of the guest house. Along with this, the tourism department will construct 20 rooms each in Hotel Ilavart and Hotel Triveni Darshan. The forest department will carry out plantation work including putting up iron tree guards along the Ganga banks in Jhunsi, Phaphamau and Naini.

Mahakumbh-2025 specials on card: 10 lakh square feet wall painting under ‘Paint My City’; 13.50 km riverfront construction, road development; forest department to plant 3 lakh trees; 10 thematic gates to come up in district and in Kumbh Mela area; a tent city with a capacity of 2,000 people will be set up; 15 lost and found help centres will be set up during the fair; 1000 shuttle buses will operate in the fair area, and 39 new traffic junctions will be developed with murals