Mahakumbh-2025: Star-studded cultural treat on cards

Pilgrims and tourists can look forward to a series of cultural events blending spirituality, tradition, and entertainment during Mahakumbh-2025. Bollywood stars and renowned artists will entertain visitors with their performances, featuring stories from the Ramayan, Mahabharat, and the divine significance of Kumbh, officials said. For representation only (HT File Photo)

These cultural events will take place at the Ganga Pandal, organised by the Uttar Pradesh culture department in collaboration with the Union ministry of culture in a celebration of India’s rich heritage and traditions.

Bollywood actor Ashutosh Rana, known for his captivating performances on screen, will present ‘Hamare Ram’ on January 25 at the Ganga Pandal, portraying the role of Ravan in this dramatic production. On January 26, actress and Mathura MP Hema Malini will enchant the audience with her dance drama ‘Ganga Avtaran.’

On February 8, Bhojpuri and Bollywood actor and Gorakhpur MP Ravi Kishan will perform ‘Shiv Tandava,’ while actor Puneet Issar will bring the epic ‘Mahabharat’ to life on February 21.

Special arrangements have also been made for cultural evenings dedicated to the theme of rich history and significance of Kumbh. The cultural events will commence on January 22 with a Kathak dance drama by Kathak Kendra, Sangeet Natak Academy, centered on the theme of Kumbh.

On January 23, Lucknow’s Bhartendu Natya Academy will present ‘Kakori Mahagatha,’ followed by a choreographed production, ‘Kumbh Ka Safarnama,’ by Maitreya Pahadi on February 1. The finale on February 23 will feature ‘Kumbh Gatha,’ presented by Reliance Entertainment and Sobo Film, marking the conclusion of the cultural celebrations.

As part of the cultural programmes proposed to be held during the fair, Odisha’s Prince Group will showcase ‘Dashavatar’ dance presentation on January 11, while Mathura’s Madhava Band and Agra’s Crazy Hoppers will perform on January 16, followed by Grammy Award winner Ricky Kej performing on January 17 followed by Kolkata’s Golden Girls on January 19. Manipur’s Bastar Band will perform on January 21 followed by Delhi’s Shrinkhala Dance Academy on January 27.

The musical journey will continue in February with the band, Indian Ocean on show on February 7, Agni band on February 17, and Mumbai’s Maati Bani band on February 19. Sufi band Thaikkudam Bridge will perform on February 20, and the Kabira band from Mumbai will conclude festivities on February 22.

Mahakumbh-2025 will also feature Ramlilas from India and other countries at the Ganga Pandal. On January 18 and February 14, Ramlilas incorporating folk dances from different countries will be presented through the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR). Additionally, Shriram Bharti Kala Kendra will stage their renowned Ramlila performances on February 15 and 16, while Shalini Khare from Madhya Pradesh will depict the ‘Ramayana’ through Kathak on February 22.

The cultural festivities will also include a poetic symposium by renowned poets from across India on January 20 and a rare heritage folk instrument presentation by Rajesh Prasanna on January 21. On January 24, audiences can enjoy choreographed shows by ‘UP Folk Night’ and cultural performances representing various states. On February 18, the legendary flautist Rakesh Chaurasia will mesmerise devotees with a recital.