Maha-Metro to complete Agriculture college to Civil court route by March 2022

PUNE After a successful of trial on the elevated Vanaz-Ramwadi route, the Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation (Maha-Metro) is now concentrating on the stretch from Agriculture college to Civil court (Shivajinagar), including the underground metro stations. Maha-Metro has set March 2022 as the deadline by which to complete this section.

Atul Gadgil, director of Maha-Metro, said, “We have sped up work of both underground stations. We will complete work by March 2022. At present, we have completed 35-40 per cent of both stations. The remaining three underground stations - Kasba, Mandai and Swargate will be complete by December 2022. “

“Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, we are behind the six-month deadline. But, we are trying to complete work as early as possible. Mandai station work is delayed due to land-related issues,” he added.

Maha-Metro is executing the Pune Metro Rail Project, which has two corridors — one from Vanaz to Ramwadi which is an elevated line; and the other from PCMC to Swargate, which is elevated from PCMC to Agriculture college, and thereafter underground, up to Swargate. The underground section is six km with stations proposed at Shivajinagar bus stand, Civil Court, Phadke houd, Mandai and Swargate.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra State Regional Transport Corporation (MSRTC) has decided to withdraw from the multimodal hub project due to a lack of viability in the funding.

Gadgil said,”MahaMetro has taken a decision to pay to MSRTC for a piece of land which Maha-Metro acquired to construct the underground station. However, MSRTC has not started any formalities. Earlier, we were supposed to construct two layers of an underground basement.”

Maha-Metro had proposed the construction of a multi-storied building with a bus depot and terminus at ground level where the MSRTC Shivajinagar bus terminus is located. It was decided that Maha-Metro will develop the MSRTC bus terminus.