Maharashtra CM’s ‘courtesy visit’ to Bombay HC chief justice raises eyebrows

In a rare move, Maharashtra chief minister (CM) Uddhav Thackeray drove to the Bombay high court (HC) to meet chief justice Dipankar Datta on Friday
By Swapnil Rawal
PUBLISHED ON MAY 14, 2021 11:42 PM IST

In a rare move, Maharashtra chief minister (CM) Uddhav Thackeray drove to the Bombay high court (HC) to meet chief justice Dipankar Datta on Friday.

The meeting has raised several eyebrows, but officials from the chief minister’s office (CMO) said that it was a “courtesy visit”.

When the CM reached the HC premises in the afternoon, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) chief Iqbal Singh Chahal was present at the court premises. The meeting between the CM and justice Datta is said to have lasted for 20 minutes.

Incidentally, the visit came after the HC had pulled up the state government over its Covid-19 management in rural parts.

Thackeray was due to meet Datta over the vaccination drive for lawyers and court staff.

