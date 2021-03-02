IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Others / Maharashtra did well in handling Covid-19 pandemic: Governor in address to legislature
CM Uddhav Thackeray and Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari arrive at Vidhan Bhavan on Day 1 of budget session on Monday. (Vidyadhar Rane/HT)
CM Uddhav Thackeray and Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari arrive at Vidhan Bhavan on Day 1 of budget session on Monday. (Vidyadhar Rane/HT)
others

Maharashtra did well in handling Covid-19 pandemic: Governor in address to legislature

The Governor also said that the state is yet to get goods and services tax (GST) dues worth 29,290 crore from the Centre
READ FULL STORY
By Swapnil Rawal
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 01:35 AM IST

Amid the tussle between ruling Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government and principal Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, in an address to the joint session of the state legislature on Monday, praised the Uddhav Thackeray government’s handling of the Covid-19 pandemic and said its measures have become a model for the country and the world.

Lauding the state government on its Covid-19 response, Koshyari said, “My government took several measures for the control and management of the Covid-19 pandemic which have become a model for the rest of the states and even other countries. Maharashtra has most effectively managed the epidemic by bringing down the number of active cases and successfully dealing with difficult settlements such as Dharavi.”

The Governor also said that the state is yet to get goods and services tax (GST) dues worth 29,290 crore from the Centre. He pointed out that despite a significant drop in the revenue and delay in getting GST compensation dues, the state government has provided “priority funding” to health, medical education, relief and rehabilitation, food and civil supplies, and home departments during the pandemic.

Out of the 46,950 -crore worth of dues to the state government as GST compensation, the Centre has paid only 6,140 crore, while 11,520 crore has been given as loan for GST compensation.

Koshyari’s speech, which reflects state government’s plan for the year, set the tone for the 10-day budget session that is expected to witness a face-off between MVA and BJP, which also sparred over the Vidarbha and Marathwada statutory development boards and the approval of the 12 upper house members to be appointed by the Governor. The tenure of the development boards, which were created by a Presidential Order in 1994 to help remove regional imbalance, had ended last April, and the state has not formed the board since then. These boards are responsible not to the legislature, but to the Governor, who exercises direct control over them.

Deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar on Monday said that the boards will be formed immediately after the names of 12 Members of Legislative Council (MLCs) to be appointed from Governor’s quota are approved. Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis condemned Pawar’s comments and accused MVA government of holding Vidarbha and Marathwada to ransom over the appointment of 12 MLCs, whose names were sent to Koshyari in November last year.

Fadnavis asked what have the people of the two regions got to do if the names are not being cleared.

“It’s between you and the Governor, who is not of any party but an authority... I thank Pawar for saying what he had in his mind. You have held Vidarbha and Marathwada to ransom for 12 MLCs. How much politics are you going to play?” said Fadnavis.

During his address, Koshyari also said that the Maharashtra government will continue its strong stance on the border dispute with Karnataka.

“My government has strongly presented Maharashtra’s case in the original suit filed in the Supreme Court on the Maharashtra-Karnataka border dispute and henceforth, will continue to present the same. My government expresses its commitment to the Marathi -speaking people of the border areas and is committed to get them justice,” Governor said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
CM Uddhav Thackarey and Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at Vidhan Bhavan on the first day of budget session on Monday. (Vidyadhar Rane/Hindustan Times)
CM Uddhav Thackarey and Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at Vidhan Bhavan on the first day of budget session on Monday. (Vidyadhar Rane/Hindustan Times)
others

26 set to attend Maharashtra budget session test positive for Covid-19

By Faisal Malik
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 01:44 AM IST
The state legislature secretariat has made a negative test report for Covid-19 mandatory for attending the legislature session for all the ministers, legislators, officials, employees and security staff
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ajoy Mehta, Maharashtra’s principal advisor on Covid-19 from June 2020 to February 2021. (HT FILE)
Ajoy Mehta, Maharashtra’s principal advisor on Covid-19 from June 2020 to February 2021. (HT FILE)
others

‘Building a health care staff pool was Maharashtra’s biggest challenge’

By Tanushree Venkatraman
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 01:44 AM IST
Ajoy Mehta, Maharashtra’s principal advisor on Covid-19 from June 2020 to February 2021, speaks about how the state dealt with its greatest ever crisis.
READ FULL STORY
Close
CM Uddhav Thackeray and Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari arrive at Vidhan Bhavan on Day 1 of budget session on Monday. (Vidyadhar Rane/HT)
CM Uddhav Thackeray and Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari arrive at Vidhan Bhavan on Day 1 of budget session on Monday. (Vidyadhar Rane/HT)
others

Maharashtra did well in handling Covid-19 pandemic: Governor in address to legislature

By Swapnil Rawal
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 01:35 AM IST
The Governor also said that the state is yet to get goods and services tax (GST) dues worth 29,290 crore from the Centre
READ FULL STORY
Close
The accused will be produced in court on Tuesday.
The accused will be produced in court on Tuesday.
others

South Mumbai murder: Domestic help, his friend held

By Vijay Kumar Yadav
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 01:19 AM IST
The two accused had tied the 77-year-old Worli resident’s hands and legs and gagged her with a piece of cloth, and tightly covered her face with a dupatta to rob valuables from the house. She died of suffocation
READ FULL STORY
Close
The exams are set to begin from March 8. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
The exams are set to begin from March 8. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
others

Final-year MBBS exams: Students from Maharashtra fear offline tests amid rise in Covid-19 cases

By Shreya Bhandary
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 01:11 AM IST
After much delay, the offline exams for final-year MBBS students are set to begin from March 8
READ FULL STORY
Close
The bench said that any breach in the standard operating procedure laid down by HC administration would not be tolerated. (HT File)
The bench said that any breach in the standard operating procedure laid down by HC administration would not be tolerated. (HT File)
others

Won’t hear cases if social distancing is not followed: Bombay HC to lawyers, litigants

By KAY Dodhiya
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 01:00 AM IST
Taking cognisance of overcrowding in courts, a Bombay high court division bench headed by justice SS Shinde on Monday warned advocates and litigants that the board will be discharged if social distancing norms were not maintained in the court room, as it was essential to maintain health and safety of everyone
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Vaccinations at nine more hospitals, including 2 private hospitals

By Steffy Thevar
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 10:15 PM IST
PUNE Day one of phase two of the Covid-19 vaccination drive saw civic hospitals overflowing with beneficiaries, as scores of eligible Punekars landed up at the government hospitals
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

MPSC prelims will be conducted as per schedule: Pune divisional commissioner

By HTC
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 09:00 PM IST
PUNE The state civil service prelim examinations, conducted by Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC), are scheduled to be conducted on Sunday, March 14
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

878 fresh Covid-19 cases reported on Monday in Pune district

By Namrata Devikar
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 08:44 PM IST
PUNE A total of 878 fresh Covid-19 cases were reported on Monday in Pune district, as per the state health department
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Chaos, confusion and technical glitches mark phase 2 of Covid vaccination drive

By Steffy Thevar
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 08:22 PM IST
PUNE On Monday morning, Prime Minister Narendra Modi made an appeal to senior citizens and eligible beneficiaries under phase two of the nationwide Covid-19 vaccination drive, to get themselves vaccinated
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Pune biz sectors hard hit by Covid restrictions brace for another loss-making run

By Manasi Deshpande
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 07:58 PM IST
PUNE The Pune district and city administrations announced the extension of Covid restrictions till March 14
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Gadkari wants MCCIA to replicate Nagpur’s pvt metro model in Pune

By Salil Urunkar
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 07:14 PM IST
PUNE Nitin Gadkari, the Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, and MSMEs, has asked the Mahratta Chamber of Commerce, Industries and Agriculture (MCCIA), to create a vision document for Pune
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Panel initiates probe into Jalyukt Shivar Abhiyan scheme

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 07:01 PM IST
PUNE A four-member panel set up by the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) to probe alleged irregularities in the Jalyukt Shivar Abhiyan (JSA), a flagship water conservation scheme by the Devendra Fadnavis government, will hear complaints on Tuesday
READ FULL STORY
Close
A doctor checking a patient with chest congestion in Patiala. (HT PHOTO)
A doctor checking a patient with chest congestion in Patiala. (HT PHOTO)
others

Rising air pollution led to 41,090 deaths in Punjab in 2019: Report

By Gagandeep Jassowal
UPDATED ON MAR 01, 2021 03:51 PM IST
The report, which was released on Saturday, stated that 1.67 million Indians died due to air pollution in 2019 as per the Global Burden of Disease Study 2019 on health and economic impact of air pollution in the states of India.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The SC order said that all mining activities in these areas will be suspended till statutory provisions for restoration and reclamation are complied with, particularly in cases where pits or quarries have been left abandoned. (HT archive)
The SC order said that all mining activities in these areas will be suspended till statutory provisions for restoration and reclamation are complied with, particularly in cases where pits or quarries have been left abandoned. (HT archive)
others

Haryana seeks SC approval to restart mining in Gurugram, Faridabad Aravallis

By Jayashree Nandi
UPDATED ON MAR 01, 2021 01:44 PM IST
Restarting mining in the Aravallis, one of the oldest fold mountain ranges, will have massive environmental implications for groundwater recharge, biodiversity and wildlife
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP