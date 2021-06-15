Maharashtra government will complete full term: Minister

The Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government will complete its full term, state cabinet minister Yashomati Thakur has claimed. She remarked that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government at the Centre is bestowing a step-brotherly treatment on Maharashtra.

“Even though the Congress is ready to fight solo, the MVA government will remain stable for five years,” she said.

Thakur was in Thane to meet the children who were orphaned due to Covid-19. She said that the state will follow-up with the children every 15 days to ask about their well-being. She also said that strict action will be taken against all those who have adopted children through illegal means.

“There are 284 children in the state who have lost their parents to the pandemic, of whom the maximum – 42 – have been orphaned in Thane district, as per our records. We will take a decision over the welfare of these children in the upcoming cabinet meeting. We’ll be using technology to keep in touch with them and call each of them every 15 days to ask about their well-being.”