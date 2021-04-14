Maharashtra housing body to build working women’s hostel in south Mumbai

Maharashtra Housing Area and Development Authority (Mhada) will build a hostel for working women on its plot at Tardeo in south Mumbai, Maharashtra housing minister Jitendra Awhad said. The proposed hostel will have 450-rooms and is expected to house around 1,000 women.

Awhad said several women from other parts of the state migrate to Mumbai for employment but do not have a proper place to reside, and often have to stay in distant suburbs outside Mumbai city.

“Mumbai is the financial capital and therefore, several women from various parts of Maharashtra come here for work. But here they do not have a proper place to live. They have to live in far-flung suburbs such as Vasai-Virar or Dombivli and beyond. The proposed hostel will come at Tardeo, which has proximity to railway stations, including Mumbai Central, Grant Road and Mahalaxmi. We will build a hotel for around 1,000 women. The entire project will be completed in about two years,” Awhad said.

The construction cost of the hostel is estimated to be around ₹35 crore, senior Mhada officials said, adding that it will start the tendering process within six months.

The minister added that the hostel will not be run by Mhada but an independent agency. He also said that the housing body will decide on the criteria for allotment of the hostel rooms as the project progresses.

According to Mhada chief executive officer Anil Diggikar, Mhada has three transit buildings near MP Mill compound in Tardeo, whose occupants will be shifted out to the slum rehabilitation authority’s (SRA) transit facility.

“The plot size is 1,918 square metres, with an FSI (floor space index) of 3 and we can construct 8,000 square metres of fungible FSI. There will be 450 rooms of 180 square feet each,” Diggikar said.