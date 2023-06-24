Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Rohilkhand varsity gets A++ NAAC rating

LUCKNOW After universities in Gorakhpur, Meerut and Lucknow, the Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Rohilkhand University in Bareilly has secured the coveted A++ rating from the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC). With this, the Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Rohilkhand University, Bareilly, became the fourth university in the state to get ‘A++’ grade by NACC.

The governor said that this achievement is inspirational for other universities of the state. (HT Photo)

In the past, Lucknow University, Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay Gorakhpur University, and Chaudhary Charan Singh University, Meerut got ‘A++’ grade in NAAC assessment, while King George’s Medical University, Lucknow, and Harcourt Butler Technical University, Kanpur, has received A+ grade.

Taking to twitter, governor and chancellor Anandiben Patel expressed happiness over the Rohilkhand University, Bareilly, getting ‘A++’ grade in NAAC evaluation and heartily congratulated the Vice-Chancellor, the members of the university family and the people of the state.

She said that it is indeed a matter of pride for Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Rohilkhand University, Bareilly, to receive ‘A++’ grade in NAAC evaluation, because NAAC assesses teaching work as well as overall systems in higher education institutions in India.

Governor held several NAAC evaluation meetings at the Raj Bhavan in which she gave important suggestions to the university for compliance on several points. After that, the university has achieved this success, according to a Raj Bhawan press release.

The governor added that this achievement is inspirational for other universities of the state. It is due to the special efforts of the governor, a number of U.P. universities got good rating from NAAC.

