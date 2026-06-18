A Boeing cargo flight from Chennai landing at Noida International Airport (NIA) on Wednesday morning commenced the cargo operations at the newly inaugurated airport.

With the arrival of the Boring flight on Wednesday, cargo operations have commenced at the Noida international Airport. (HT Photo)

Flight 737-800F, carrying 20 tonnes of mixed cargo, including perishables, consolidation shipments, auto components and mobile devices, landed at 7:13 am, an official said.

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“The freighter later returned to Chennai with goods from Noida. The airport has started receiving consignments for dispatch, including litchis from Pathankot in Punjab and other mixed cargo,” said Shailendra Bhatia, nodal officer of Noida International Airport Limited.

The cargo terminal, developed by Air India SATS Airport Services Pvt Ltd (AISATS), spans 87 acres, comprising a 30-acre integrated cargo terminal and a 57-acre warehousing and logistics zone, officials said. The facility is designed to handle a cargo capacity of 255,000 tonnes, said officials.

“The cargo terminal also has a courier terminal for express courier and e-com shipments, a coolport for pharma and perishable and temperature-sensitive products and also offers rental warehouse spaces and a trucking centre,” said Salim Chaudhary, AISATS chief operating officer.

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{{^usCountry}} “The cargo services would soon be connected to all metro cities. We plan to start international cargo services within six months. Noida airport’s cargo operations will help decongest Indira Gandhi International Airport, Delhi. The cargo services at Noida airport are being operated by Afcom Holdings,” said Chaudhary. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The cargo services would soon be connected to all metro cities. We plan to start international cargo services within six months. Noida airport’s cargo operations will help decongest Indira Gandhi International Airport, Delhi. The cargo services at Noida airport are being operated by Afcom Holdings,” said Chaudhary. {{/usCountry}}

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Kiran Jain, chief operating officer of NIA, said the facility will help the region’s manufacturing, electronics, and agricultural sectors, which require efficient and reliable connectivity.

“At least 52% of cargo at Delhi IGI arrives from Noida and Ghaziabad. Now this will be transported via this new cargo facility,” Dhirendra Singh, MLA Jewar, told HT.