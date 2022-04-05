Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / Mainpuri duo surrender before police, placard in hand
others

Mainpuri duo surrender before police, placard in hand

Two persons surrendered before the superintendent of police, Mainpuri, with a placard in hand which read that they were criminals and wanted to surrender before the police, on Monday
Mainpuri duo surrendering before the police on Monday (HT Photo)
Published on Apr 05, 2022 01:04 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Agra

Two persons surrendered before the superintendent of police, Mainpuri, with a placard in hand which read that they were criminals and wanted to surrender before the police, on Monday.

The duo said they were involved in a robbery incident that took place a week ago.

According to police sources, a couple on cycle were looted on March 29, while they were returning to their village. The couple, Sunil Kumar and Kusuma Devi had withdrawn 1.38 lakh from the bank and were carrying it when the accused snatched the bag containing the cash. A case was registered in Kisni police station of Mainpuri district.

These two reached the SP Mainpuri’s office saying that they be saved from a police encounter and were surrendering being accused in the loot case.

Ashok Kumar Rai, SP, Mainpuri, said, “The police is verifying their involvement in the crime. Police and its surveillance team were searching for the accused in regard to the recent loot case in Kisni area. These two have surrendered but only after investigation further action will take place. Meanwhile these two have been taken into custody”.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP