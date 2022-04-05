Mainpuri duo surrender before police, placard in hand

Two persons surrendered before the superintendent of police, Mainpuri, with a placard in hand which read that they were criminals and wanted to surrender before the police, on Monday.

The duo said they were involved in a robbery incident that took place a week ago.

According to police sources, a couple on cycle were looted on March 29, while they were returning to their village. The couple, Sunil Kumar and Kusuma Devi had withdrawn ₹1.38 lakh from the bank and were carrying it when the accused snatched the bag containing the cash. A case was registered in Kisni police station of Mainpuri district.

These two reached the SP Mainpuri’s office saying that they be saved from a police encounter and were surrendering being accused in the loot case.

Ashok Kumar Rai, SP, Mainpuri, said, “The police is verifying their involvement in the crime. Police and its surveillance team were searching for the accused in regard to the recent loot case in Kisni area. These two have surrendered but only after investigation further action will take place. Meanwhile these two have been taken into custody”.

