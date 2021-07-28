Major respite for Mohali as only 1 new case detected; tricity count 5

For the first time in 15 months, Mohali breathed a sigh of relief as only one Covid case was detected in 24 hours in the district. It also didn’t report any new deaths. Mohali has been the worst hit by the pandemic in the tricity area, recording 68,441 infections and 1,057 deaths so far (see box). In July alone, it has recorded 194 infections and eight deaths.

In all, the tricity area reported five cases on Tuesday, of which four were found in Chandigarh. All the cases were detected in Sector 38. The UT too had no virus deaths. Panchkula, with zero cases and zero deaths, had a recovery rate of 98.7% and positivity rate is zero on the day.

Mohali has the highest number of active cases, 40, followed by Chandigarh which has 37 and Panchkula which has three cases.

UT adds 21k people in ‘to-be vaccinated’ list

The UT health department on Tuesday added around 21,000 people to the list of people eligible for Covid vaccination in the city. Earlier, the health department had said that 7,09,180 people are eligible (18 years and above) to be jabbed in the city, according to the latest electoral list. However, the population count has now been revised to 7,29,822.

The health department aims to vaccinate the entire eligible population with at least the first dose by August 15. As of Tuesday, 82% of the eligible population had taken the first dose and 25% have been fully vaccinated. Dr Amandeep Kang, director health services, Chandigarh, said, “The population target is set according to the last census, in which we add decadal growth rate (estimate percentage by which population grows in 10 years). Earlier, we had added decadal growth rate by 17% but we have now revised it to 17.2%. As a result, 21,000 people got added to the list.”