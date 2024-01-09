Makar Sankranti Mela: Gorakhnath temple decks up, rly to run spls, electric buses to ferry devotees

The month-long Makar Sankranti Mela will commence from January 15 at the Gorakhnath temple and the temple premises has been decked up for devotees who will offer Khichdi at Guru Gorakhnath temple. Gorakhnath temple in Gorakhpur decked up for Makar Sankranti. (HT File Photo)

For the event, the district administration and the police have heightened security arrangements in and around the temple. SP City KK Bishnoi confirmed that the entire Gorakhnath temple premises and adjoining areas had been divided into four zones and 25 sectors. Anti-terrorist squads along with police personnel and PAC jawans have also been placed at strategic points.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

He said that a temporary police station has been set up within the temple premises apart from seven police posts in adjoining areas of the temple. A watch tower has also started functioning, and CCTV cameras have been installed in the entire area, besides deploying 3,115 cops for devotees’ assistance.

The SP City said that focus had been laid on crowd management and the venues for the parking of vehicles in different parts have been marked.

Meanwhile, the NE Railway administration has decided to run special trains for Makar Sankranti as devotees from Nepal, UP and Bihar reach here. Pankaj Kumar Singh, chief public relations officer, NE Railway, said that two special trains, one from Nautanwa and the other from Badhni, had been started and the Railway Protection Force jawans have been deployed at Nakaha Jungle station for the safety of passengers and protection of railway properties.

Apart from railway, roadways buses are ready to carry devotees. Regional manager of roadways Luv Kumar Singh confirmed that 30 electric buses will originate from 30 stops of the district for the assistance of devotees.

Abdur Rahman