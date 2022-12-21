Makeover of railway station| Ensure parking arrangements for smooth movement of traffic: Ludhiana MC chief to rly authorities

Amid commuters already facing a brunt due to the construction work of elevated roads, the commencement of multi-crore project of renovation of railway station is expected to add to their woes with more traffic snarls and disruptions.

A delegation of railways on Tuesday met the municipal corporation commissioner Shena Aggarwal to discuss the proposed plans and the problems which can be faced pertaining to movement of traffic, construction of approach road to the station from elevated road etc after the civil works commences at ground-level.

Aggarwal said movement of traffic will be a concern for the public after the construction works begin at the railway station. The railway authorities have been asked to make proper parking arrangements to ensure that the movement of traffic is not disturbed on old GT road.

The railway officials were asked to ensure the required width of the approach road to allow entry of buses, cars from the elevated road to the station. Also, adequate parking space should be established under the project citing the future needs of the city.

MC additional commissioner Aaditya Dachalwal; joint commissioner Ankur Mahindroo; traffic expert Rahul Verma; executive engineer (construction division) Ratan Singh, station director Divakar Varshney and senior section engineer (construction) Sunil Kumar from the railway department, among others, were also present in the meeting held at the MC’s Zone-D.

The executive engineer said the railway station project is being taken up at a cost of around ₹472-crore and the contractor is expected to commence major civil work at ground-level within a month or two.

Under this project, the Ludhiana railway station will be completely redeveloped, including the civil lines side entry point of the station. A direct approach road to the station will also be established from the elevated road on old GT road (railway station road), while the existing points of the station on old GT road will be redeveloped at the same site. Multi-storey parking will also be established under the project.

The executive engineer said a presentation was held to apprise the MC officials about the project and incorporate their suggestions to facilitate the movement of traffic and improve the facilities for passengers.

Allow entry of auto-rickshaws: MC chief

The railway officials were also asked to work on the proposal to allow entry of auto-rickshaws and taxis to the station as it will reduce traffic on old GT road. The railway authorities were also asked to work on the proposal to run East bound trains, including those moving to Bihar, Uttar Pradesh (UP) from Dhandari railway station, as it will reduce footfall at the central railway station, said Aggarwal.

Traffic expert Rahul Verma also proposed that railways should run local trains between Jagraon, Mullanpur, Baddowal, Model gram, Ludhiana Central, Dhandari, Sahnewal, Doraha and Khanna railway stations at frequent intervals. The railway officials said they should take up the matter with the railway ministry.

