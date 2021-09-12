Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / Malerkotla women protest against Delhi woman’s brutal murder
others

Malerkotla women protest against Delhi woman’s brutal murder

The Delhi woman was found to be the victim of a brutal murder on August 26. Malerkotla woman protest for the Delhi woman was meant to seek justice.
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON SEP 12, 2021 09:49 PM IST
Malerkotla women protest received good support. They also submitted a memorandum seeking justice in the brutal murder case for Union home minister Amit Shah. (HT Photo)

Sangrur Women in their hundreds, under the banner of Women’s Revolution Foundation, Jamaat-e-Islami Hind and Istri Jagriti Manch, held a protest on at the Sirhindi Gate of Malerkotla on Sunday, seeking justice for Rabiya Saifi, 21, found murdered in Faridabad on August 26, 2021. Saifi worked for Delhi Civil Defence.

The protesters have sent a memorandum to Union home minister Amit Shah and the National Commission for Women through naib tehsildar Khushwinder Singh seeking a timely, independent and scientific inquiry into the murder case.

Jamaat-e-Islami Hind leader Shagufta Yawar, Istri Jagrati Manch leader Amandeep Kaur and Women’s Revolution Foundation leader Tania Tabassum said that brutal murder of Rabia had shocked people. “The silence of the Kejriwal government and the BJP government on this issue raises several questions that need answering,” said Amandeep Kaur.

“Rabia’s brutal assassination, despite working in the defence department, calls into question our country’s defense system. In our country, women are considered as second-class human beings and since the BJP government assumed power, dalit and muslim women have been targeted,” she alleged.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Experts raise red flag as Covid norms go for toss during festivities

Police officer killed in suspected terrorist attack in Srinagar

Punjab govt, Centre conspiring to abolish cooperative societies: SAD

Disease hits shrimp in Malwa, dashing farmers’ hopes of 3rd good season in a row
TRENDING TOPICS
Ganesh Chaturthi Wishes
World Suicide Prevention Day
India vs England
Ganesh Chaturthi 2021
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Ganesha Chaturthi
Afghanistan
Covid vaccine
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP