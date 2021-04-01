Home / Cities / Others / Mall, bar in Lucknow sealed for violating Covid protocols
LUCKNOW The district administration on Thursday sealed a mall in Gomti Nagar and a bar near Shaheed Path for flouting Covid protocols and directed them to submit an explanation within two days
By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON APR 01, 2021 06:04 PM IST
LUCKNOW The district administration on Thursday sealed a mall in Gomti Nagar and a bar near Shaheed Path for flouting Covid protocols and directed them to submit an explanation within two days. These establishments will remain closed till further orders, said officials.

Action was initiated in the morning, when a team of officials found that no Covid safety measures were in place at Fun Mall.

“No one was maintaining register to keep a record of visitors. There were no restrictions on the entry of people not wearing masks,” said an official.

The team also found that there were no proper arrangements for Covid help desk, which is a mandate as per Covid-19 protocols.

The team also sealed ‘My Bar’ at the Summit Building near Shaheed Path.

Abhishek Prakash, district magistrate said both the establishments were sealed for violating Covid-19 protocols.

He said a similar drive would continue to ensure strict implementation of Covid protocols.

