Malls begin to restrict customer entry to ensure no overcrowding

PUNE Following the imposition of some curbs by district administration, many commercial establishments and malls have started restricting the entry of customers people inside the premises.

On Thursday, D-Mart on Satara road allowed only a limited number of people at a time, a rule which was in existence during the April-May lockdown. As a result, long queues were once again witnessed outside the mall.

“When I went to purchase groceries, D-Mart told me to wait till crowd inside clears. I had to wait for almost two hours to get entry,” said customer Sadanand Sontakke.

Several hotels and restaurants, too, have made seating arrangements that ensure social distancing, after the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) began taking action against owners for flouting Covid norms.