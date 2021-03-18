Home / Cities / Others / ‘Devious’: Mamata Banerjee backs AAP on Centre’s NCT Bill
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee said she swill seek support for AAP against the Bill.
By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 19, 2021 12:03 AM IST
“They want to govern Delhi by proxy… What the BJP is trying to do in Delhi is hardly an exception." said Mamata Banerjee (PTI)

Extending support to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) over a central government bill that seeks to give increased powers to the Lieutenant Governor over the elected government in Delhi, West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee said it was a “devious, anti-democratic and anti-Constitution” move that will reduce the status of the Delhi CM to a “subordinate of the lieutenant governor”.

In a letter to her Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday, Banerjee wrote, “The Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2021 is a surgical strike on the federal structure of the Indian Republic, as enshrined in the Constitution. It also makes a mockery of the letter and spirit of democracy by disempowering the Delhi government, which is elected by the people of national capital.”

Kejriwal thanked the West Bengal CM for her support. “Thank you didi for supporting people of Delhi against Centre’s unconstitutional step. Anyone who supports India and its democracy cannot support this Bill. I hope the BJP will withdraw this Bill. Please take care of your health. I also pray for your handsome victory in coming elections,” the Delhi CM tweeted.

The Union government introduced the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2021 in the Lok Sabha on Monday to amend the 1991 GNCT Act. The Bill says that “government” in Delhi will mean the L-G in the context of all legislation, and seeks to make it mandatory for the Delhi government to seek the prior opinion of the L-G before any executive action.

Banerjee said she swill seek support for the AAP against the Bill. “They want to govern Delhi by proxy… What the BJP is trying to do in Delhi is hardly an exception. In state after state governed by non-BJP parties the Centre has been creating problems for duly elected government by misusing the office of the Governor… I shall write a letter to all non-BJP chief ministers in the country, urging them to extend their support to you.”

In separate press briefings, AAP leaders Sanjay Singh and Satyendar Jain slammed the Centre over the introduction of the Bill. Singh, a Rajya Sabha MP, called the proposed legislation “unconstitutional” and “undemocratic”. Singh said the AAP will continue to protest against the Bill.

“We will keep protesting against the Bill in both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha. We have support from several other political parties,” he said.

Jain said the BJP was resorting to “unconstitutional” means after losing in successive elections in Delhi. “They just want to bring this Bill to stop all the welfare and good governance in Delhi,” he said.

The BJP dismissed the allegations as “baseless”. Leader of the Opposition in the Delhi assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri said, “It is difficult to understand why the AAP government is protesting against the Centre’s move. It is only aimed at strengthening checks and balances in Delhi’s governance,” he said.

