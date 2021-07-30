Mamata Banerjee’s move for probe into Pegasus row a bold step: Shiv Sena

Shiv Sena mouthpiece Saamana on Thursday lauded West Bengal chief minister (CM) Mamata Banerjee for setting up a panel to probe into the alleged Pegasus snooping case. It also advised other CMs to follow suit because it is their duty to protect the rights and freedoms of the citizens as the Centre is not paying heed to opposition’s demand for a joint parliamentary committee probe into the alleged phone tapping of politicians, journalists and other eminent personalities using Pegasus spyware.

The editorial in Saamana said that Banerjee has taken a “bold step” by announcing a probe into the snooping incident and has “awakened” others.

On Monday, Banerjee had announced a commission of inquiry into the alleged surveillance of phones using the Pegasus spyware developed by Israeli company NSO Group. Retired Supreme Court judge justice Madan B Lokur and former Calcutta high court chief justice Jyotirmay Bhattacharya have been appointed as members of the probe commission.

“Her bold step is important. She set up a judicial commission and initiated an inquiry into it [the allegations of phone tapping]. She did what the Centre was supposed to do. In West Bengal, Banerjee fought like a tigress and won. CMs of other states should safeguard the rights of citizens and civil liberties. Banerjee has done the job of awakening all,” the editorial said.

It added that it is “mysterious” that the Centre is not taking into consideration the issue of the alleged phone tapping of two Union ministers, some lawmakers, Supreme Court judges, officers of armed forces and journalists.

“In this backdrop, Banerjee has given a jolt to the Centre by setting up a judicial commission for probe into the Pegasus row,” said the editorial.

Slamming the Centre for not taking cognisance of the Opposition’s demand for a detailed inquiry into the Pegasus row, the Sena mouthpiece said that people of this country will see Pegasus as an “extension” of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Income Tax department.

“The biggest threat to democracy is that the government does not want the Parliament to function and the issue to be discussed. The people of the country will see Pegasus as another associated branch of CBI, ED and IT department because the Centre is not taking cognisance of the issue,” the editorial said.