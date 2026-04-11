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Man, 35, held for raping after 5-year-old girl rescued from sack in Chhattisgarh

Police said that the accused was present at the shop and lured the child to his house on the pretext of giving her chocolates

Published on: Apr 11, 2026 07:22 pm IST
By HT Correspondent
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Raipur: A 35-year-old man was arrested for allegedly kidnapping and raping a five-year-old girl in Chhattisgarh’s Durg district, police said, adding that the minor was found inside a sack near a well with her mouth gagged with a pillow cover.

The girl’s medical examination confirmed rape, following which the accused was arrested. (HT File Photo)

The incident took place on Friday afternoon when the minor, after returning home from school, went to a nearby shop to buy chocolates.

Superintendent of police (SP) of Durg Vijay Agarwal said that the accused was present at the shop and lured the child to his house on the pretext of giving her chocolates.

Also Read:‘She considered you a brother’: Delhi HC denies bail in rape of minor

“When the girl did not return home for a long time, her family members and local villagers launched a search. After a two-hour-long effort, two youths from the village spotted movement inside a sack near a well. Upon opening the sack, the minor was found inside with her mouth gagged with a pillow cover. She was in a state of shock,” said Agarwal.

 
Home / Cities / Other Cities / Man, 35, held for raping after 5-year-old girl rescued from sack in Chhattisgarh
Home / Cities / Other Cities / Man, 35, held for raping after 5-year-old girl rescued from sack in Chhattisgarh
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