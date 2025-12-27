Search
Sat, Dec 27, 2025
Man arrested for cheating job aspirants by posing as Azamgarh Basic Education Officer

ByHT Correspondent, Varanasi
Published on: Dec 27, 2025 04:30 am IST

Azamgarh police arrested Ram Singh for cheating people by posing as a Basic Education Officer and issuing fake ECCE teacher appointment letters.

Azamgarh police on Friday arrested a man for allegedly cheating people of lakhs of rupees by posing as the Basic Education Officer of Azamgarh.

The accused then demanded amounts ranging from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10,000 to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>40,000 through QR codes of Jan Seva Kendras. (FOR REPRESENTATION)
The accused, identified as Ram Singh, a resident of Bandipatti Chauraha, Handia in Prayagraj, also issued fake appointment letters for ECCE (Early Childhood Care and Education) teacher posts. Two mobile phones were recovered from his possession, said police.

A police officer said that the accused was cheating candidates by posing as the Basic Education Officer (BSA) of Azamgarh and promising them selection or appointment letters for ECCE teacher positions. He created a fake email ID — uttarpradeshbsaofficeazamgarh@gmail.com — in the name of the BSA and used the officer’s name and photograph on WhatsApp and Truecaller to gain the candidates’ trust.

Based on a complaint by Dinesh Vishwakarma, a resident of Mau Kutubpur village and post in Azamgarh, a case was registered on December 25 at the cybercrime police station under Sections 318(4), 319(2), and 340(2) of the BNS, along with Sections 66C and 66D of the IT Act, 2008.

During the investigation, Cyber Police Station in-charge Inspector Devendra Pratap Singh, along with his team, arrested an inter-district accused based on technical analysis and mobile location tracking.

The accused was arrested from the Patti town area of Pratapgarh district, and two mobile phones were recovered from him. Senior superintendent of police, Azamgarh, Anil Kumar Singh said that analysis of the seized phones revealed fake email accounts, WhatsApp profiles, a list of ECCE teacher candidates, screenshots of Telegram groups, and other digital evidence. He added that the investigation showed the accused had systematically cheated people by posing as a BSA and promising appointments to ECCE teacher posts.

The accused was part of a Telegram group called “MANOJ SINGH PRAYAGRAJ,” which disseminated news related to the education department and results/lists of candidates for various recruitments. The list contained the names, addresses, mobile numbers, and email IDs of the candidates.

AI Summary AI Summary

Azamgarh police arrested Ram Singh for defrauding individuals by impersonating the Basic Education Officer and issuing fake ECCE teacher appointment letters, demanding 10,000 to 40,000 in fees. The investigation, initiated by a complaint, revealed Singh's use of a fraudulent email and social media profiles. Evidence from his phones confirmed systematic cheating linked to a Telegram group.