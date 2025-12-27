Man arrested for cheating job aspirants by posing as Azamgarh Basic Education Officer

Azamgarh police on Friday arrested a man for allegedly cheating people of lakhs of rupees by posing as the Basic Education Officer of Azamgarh. The accused then demanded amounts ranging from ₹ 10,000 to ₹ 40,000 through QR codes of Jan Seva Kendras. (FOR REPRESENTATION)

The accused, identified as Ram Singh, a resident of Bandipatti Chauraha, Handia in Prayagraj, also issued fake appointment letters for ECCE (Early Childhood Care and Education) teacher posts. Two mobile phones were recovered from his possession, said police.

A police officer said that the accused was cheating candidates by posing as the Basic Education Officer (BSA) of Azamgarh and promising them selection or appointment letters for ECCE teacher positions. He created a fake email ID — uttarpradeshbsaofficeazamgarh@gmail.com — in the name of the BSA and used the officer’s name and photograph on WhatsApp and Truecaller to gain the candidates’ trust.

The accused then demanded amounts ranging from ₹10,000 to ₹40,000 through QR codes of Jan Seva Kendras (public service centres). After receiving the money, he would block the victims’ mobile numbers.

Based on a complaint by Dinesh Vishwakarma, a resident of Mau Kutubpur village and post in Azamgarh, a case was registered on December 25 at the cybercrime police station under Sections 318(4), 319(2), and 340(2) of the BNS, along with Sections 66C and 66D of the IT Act, 2008.

During the investigation, Cyber Police Station in-charge Inspector Devendra Pratap Singh, along with his team, arrested an inter-district accused based on technical analysis and mobile location tracking.

The accused was arrested from the Patti town area of Pratapgarh district, and two mobile phones were recovered from him. Senior superintendent of police, Azamgarh, Anil Kumar Singh said that analysis of the seized phones revealed fake email accounts, WhatsApp profiles, a list of ECCE teacher candidates, screenshots of Telegram groups, and other digital evidence. He added that the investigation showed the accused had systematically cheated people by posing as a BSA and promising appointments to ECCE teacher posts.

The accused was part of a Telegram group called “MANOJ SINGH PRAYAGRAJ,” which disseminated news related to the education department and results/lists of candidates for various recruitments. The list contained the names, addresses, mobile numbers, and email IDs of the candidates.