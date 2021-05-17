Man arrested for ‘forcing’ conversion, probe on

The Jharkhand police have booked and arrested a trader from Bhagalpur district in Bihar for allegedly forcing his employee, hailing from a village in Godda district, to convert to Islam.

Lalit Kumar Pandey, officer in-charge of Lalmatiya police station in Godda district, said both accused and the alleged victim, who was held captive, had been brought to Godda.

Godda’s superintendent of police YS Rames told media persons that Mahagama subdivisional police officer (SDPO) Shiv Shankar Tiwary had been sent Lalmatiya to conduct the probe.

As per a written complaint by Rupali Devi, a resident of Dacoita village under Lalamatiya police station, her husband Shankar Pandit’s (45) was forced to convert and offer prayers in a mosque on the day of Eid by his employer Md Khurishid Mansuri (35), a resident of Jalaha village under Sanokhar police station in the neighbouring Bhagalpur district, which falls in Bihar.

Khurshid also changed Shankar Pandit’s name to Salim Mansuri and confined him in his house, the woman has alleged in her complaint.

On Sunday, Shankar Pandit called up his wife and son Jitu Pandit and sought help, after which they informed village head Nimani Murmu. The three then lodged a complaint at the Lalmatiya police station.

“Accused is in our custody. Any further action would be taken only after a probe by senior officials,” said the officer in-charge.

Family members said Shankar Pandit had been working at Mansuri’s shop for last 1.5 years for a daily wage of ₹150.