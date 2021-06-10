Man arrested for killing bed-ridden father in Loni Kalbhor

PUNE A man has been arrested on Thursday, for slashing the throat of his bed-ridden father and threatening his family members with dire consequences if they revealed the incident to anyone, according to police.

A mechanic by profession, the arrested man has been identified as Nayim Shaikh (40), while his now-deceased father was identified as Rahim Shaikh (64), both residents of Lonikalbhor.

“On June 7, the senior citizen had a Covid-19 test which came back negative on June 8. However, he could not get medical attention has he was not a Covid-19 patient. He was bed-ridden due to a paralysis-kind of situation. The accused was a habitual drinker,” said inspector (crime) Subhash Kale of Lonikalbhor police station.

The man’s wife had left him and started living in Kondhwa due to his drinking habit. The man lived with his sister and her two children. All three used to go to work, but he had warned them with a similar end as their father if they told anyone.

“The news reached his estranged wife, and she came home on Thursday to find the two-day old body in the house and informed the police. The police went there and arrested him, and a case was registered,” said PI Kale.

The man will be produced in court on Friday.

A case under Section 302 (murder) and 201 (destruction of evidence) of Indian Penal Code was registered at Lonikalbhor police station.