Man arrested for killing wife, son in Rajasthan’s Jhalawar

A 28-year-old alcoholic man allegedly stabbed his wife and son to death before dumping their bodies in a well in Rajasthan’s Jhalawar on Wednesday, police said on Thursday.

Bannalal Chaudhary, a local police officer, said the couple was estranged and that the man’s wife and son lived with his in-laws. He added the man took his 25-year-old wife and 13-year-old son to their agricultural fields and killed them there on Wednesday before dumping their bodies there in the well.

The accused fled the crime scene before he was arrested and booked for murder under the Indian Penal Code’s Section 302 on Thursday.

Police said they were interrogating the accused.