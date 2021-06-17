Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / Man arrested for killing wife, son in Rajasthan’s Jhalawar
others

Man arrested for killing wife, son in Rajasthan’s Jhalawar

The accused fled the crime scene before he was arrested and booked for murder under the Indian Penal Code’s Section 302 on Thursday. Police said they were interrogating the accused
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JUN 17, 2021 06:08 PM IST
Representational Image.

A 28-year-old alcoholic man allegedly stabbed his wife and son to death before dumping their bodies in a well in Rajasthan’s Jhalawar on Wednesday, police said on Thursday.

Bannalal Chaudhary, a local police officer, said the couple was estranged and that the man’s wife and son lived with his in-laws. He added the man took his 25-year-old wife and 13-year-old son to their agricultural fields and killed them there on Wednesday before dumping their bodies there in the well.

Also Read | Mumbai police crime branch team arrests 3 murder accused from Bihar’s Madhubani

The accused fled the crime scene before he was arrested and booked for murder under the Indian Penal Code’s Section 302 on Thursday.

Police said they were interrogating the accused.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Bird lays eggs in nest built on wreath on a door, homeowner posts pics of babies

Captivating video of black butterflies mud puddling will amaze you. Watch

Amrita Rao reacts to ‘Cristiano Ronaldo made Jal lijiye meme international’ post

If you love snacking, this post will speak to your heart
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Covaxin
Covid vaccine
WTC final
Aamir Khan
UEFA Euro 2020
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP