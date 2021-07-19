Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / Man arrested for trying to sell ivory artwork in Chhattisgarh
others

Man arrested for trying to sell ivory artwork in Chhattisgarh

The estimated value of the ivory items seized from the man is ₹512,000. The accused has been booked under relevant sections of the Wildlife Protection Act
By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON JUL 19, 2021 06:04 PM IST
Representational Image.

Chhattisgarh police have seized seven pieces of ivory artwork worth 5.12 lakh and arrested a man who was allegedly trying to sell them in Mahsamund district, official said on Monday.

Ivory trade is prohibited in India.

Police said they nabbed the accused, Odisha native Sonu Mittal, on Sunday evening on a tip-off.

Also Read | Chhattisgarh orders probe into three cases against suspended IPS officer

“He was allegedly looking for customers to sell the ivory artwork near a temple under the City Kotwali police station limits of Mahasamund district,” a press note issued by Mahasamund police said.

“Mittal was arrested with seven pieces of ivory. The estimated value of the haul is 512,000. The accused has been booked under Section 39 and 51 of the Wildlife Protection Act. The accused said that he got the items from a friend in Patnagar , Odisha,” said the release. Investigation in the case is going on.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Doggo wows netizens by painting picture. ‘Doggo Van Gogh’, say netizens

A Demi-God Behind the Mic

Mumbai rain: Cop helps injured dad and his daughter reach safety. Watch video

This woman has cooked thousands of free meals for the COVID affected
TRENDING TOPICS
TN 12th result 2021
Mumbai Rains
Parliament Monsoon Session 2021
Horoscope Today
Nick Jonas
India Covid Cases
Gold Price
Neha Dhupia
Maharashtra Covid-19 Cases
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP