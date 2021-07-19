Man arrested for trying to sell ivory artwork in Chhattisgarh

Chhattisgarh police have seized seven pieces of ivory artwork worth ₹5.12 lakh and arrested a man who was allegedly trying to sell them in Mahsamund district, official said on Monday.

Ivory trade is prohibited in India.

Police said they nabbed the accused, Odisha native Sonu Mittal, on Sunday evening on a tip-off.

“He was allegedly looking for customers to sell the ivory artwork near a temple under the City Kotwali police station limits of Mahasamund district,” a press note issued by Mahasamund police said.

“Mittal was arrested with seven pieces of ivory. The estimated value of the haul is ₹512,000. The accused has been booked under Section 39 and 51 of the Wildlife Protection Act. The accused said that he got the items from a friend in Patnagar , Odisha,” said the release. Investigation in the case is going on.