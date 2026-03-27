Man attacks cousin sister with knife in Trilokpuri, held

New Delhi: A 29-year-old woman was allegedly attacked with a knife by her cousin following a dispute over money in east Delhi’s Trilokpuri on Tuesday night, police said on Thursday, adding that the accused has been arrested. Police said the woman sustained a grievous injury to her neck (Representative photo)

Deputy commissioner of police (east) Rajiv Kumar said that the incident came to light after Mayur Vihar police station received a call at 11.06pm from Lal Bahadur Shastri (LBS) Hospital regarding the admission of an injured woman.

“The victim, identified as Afsana, a resident of Sanjay Camp in Trilokpuri, was found to be conscious and fit to give her statement,” the DCP said.

In her complaint, police said, Afsana alleged that her cousin Aslam, a resident of Muzaffarpur in Bihar, who works at a local eatery in Trilokpuri, came to her house around 9.45pm, abused her, and demanded money, claiming it was owed to him. “When she refused, he allegedly threatened to kill her and attacked her with a sharp-edged weapon,” the DCP said.

Police said the woman sustained a grievous injury to her neck and was taken to LBS Hospital by her family members.

An FIR was registered on charges of attempt to murder, the DCP said, adding that the accused was arrested, and the knife used in the crime recovered.